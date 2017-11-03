Survey Seeks Input On Broken Arrow Road Projects

Broken Arrow wants neighbors and business owners to share their opinions on what's working and what could be better.

The surveys need to be submitted by Friday, Nov. 10.

All of that money isn't coming from raising taxes — it's coming because the city has grown so much in recent years.

Ultimately it's up to voters to approve how it's spent.

"It's quaint. It's fairly quiet. And we can do, you know, some chocolate shopping, and some ice cream," said Katie Ives, Broken Arrow resident.

Ives and her daughter come to Broken Arrow's Rose District every week.

"Sometimes just Friday nights we come down here for the restaurants and pizza," she said.

"Six years ago, the only reason a car would be there was because it didn't start. Now, you can't even find a parking place," said Craig Thurmond, Broken Arrow mayor.

Thurmond said downtown could see even more revitalization thanks to what's called a general obligation bond.

"We are the second fastest-growing city in the state of Oklahoma after Oklahoma City and we're excited about that. And we just want to make sure we keep up with the growth and stay ahead of it," Thurmond said.

More than 7,000 people moved to Broken Arrow in the past three years.

"Traffic does need a little help with flow and maybe expanding some of the roads and keeping things moving," Ives said.

The city might widen County Line Road from 51st to 61st, which could lead to new development on vacant land.

The intersection of 81st and Garnett Road is also notorious in Broken Arrow for heavy traffic.

City leaders could expand the road to five lanes wide all the way down to Olive Street.

The survey also asks about city initiatives, taxes, public utilities and other projects.

"It's their community. They need to have input. We want to hear their voice," Thurmond said.

"I think our town is a little hometown, but we could really use some entertainment," Ives said.

You can fill out the survey online at www.brokenarrowsurvey.com or get a hard copy at city hall.

Next month, the city council will take the data and narrow choices down based on public opinion. Voters will head to the polls next fall to decide.