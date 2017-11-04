McAlester Water Update - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

McAlester Water Update

McALESTER, Oklahoma -

The City of McAlester posted an update on Facebook saying the single operational pump at the plant is still working to recharge the system, but it will be a matter of time before the system is recharged.

The city says it’s now producing around 4,400 gallons per minute.

According to the post, the best thing everyone in the area can do is conserve water as it becomes available so that the system can recharge quicker. 

Workers have been working to resolve the situation since 2 a.m Friday.

