Oklahomans File Lawsuit Against Equifax

There have been new developments in the massive Equifax data breach.

This week a group of five Oklahomans filed a class action lawsuit against the credit bureau.

They claim Equifax violated laws which require financial institutions to protect the security of their customers' personal information.

Since the hack, the plaintiffs say they have had to pay out of pocket for credit freezes, and extra credit monitoring services.

They are demanding a jury trial, and they want Equifax to pay for the costs to repair and monitor their credit for at least two years.