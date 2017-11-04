Public Health In Question In Light Of Impending State Agency Cuts

In light of impending state agency cuts, many are wondering about the future of public health in our state.

Saturday, we heard from the Oklahoma County Health Department Director Gary Cox.

He said he spoke to the Interim Commissioner of the State Department of health earlier this week.

"We need a strong partnership between the state health department, the two metro health departments, and the county health departments around the state, and really look forward to build a system a reform system that is more effective,” said Cox.

This past week, the former state health commissioner Terry Cline resigned after the board learned of money mismanagement.

Preston Doerflinger is now the Interim Commissioner.