Santa Returns To Woodland Hills Mall

It's the first weekend of November, but Santa Claus has already come to town.

Santa arrived in style at the Woodland Hill mall Saturday afternoon in a red fire truck on loan from the Tulsa Fire Department.

After his arrival, Santa set up shop at his Winter Wonderland in the Dillard's court.

The good boys and girls were treated to face painting, balloon animals, and festive fun.

And of course, there were pictures and a little heads up for what should be under the tree come Christmas morning.