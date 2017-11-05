Former U.S. Prosecutors: Despite White House Statements, Russia - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Former U.S. Prosecutors: Despite White House Statements, Russia Probe Is Just Beginning

Posted: Updated:

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists that she expects Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election "to conclude soon," after two indictments were handed down and a guilty plea was filed on Monday.

However, two former U.S. prosecutors are saying those developments suggest the very opposite: That things are just getting going.

"We are at the beginning," former Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Myers Wood told CBS News Chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and political director Steve Chaggaris on this week's episode of "The Takeout."

"We're at the bottom of the second inning of a long game," Wood's husband, former U.S. Attorney John Wood added.

"I don't think the people on Mueller's team would give up the kinds of positions they had unless they believed this investigation was going to go on for some time and really lead somewhere," John Wood said, adding, "I think that people at the White House ought to be nervous."

Meanwhile, President Trump insists that he's not the target of Mueller's investigation and that Monday's charges "have nothing to do with us." He told the New York Times Wednesday, "I'm not under investigation, as you know. And even if you look at that, there's not even a mention of Trump in there."

But, John Wood points out, "We don't know if he's being investigated," adding that because Mueller's team has not leaked very much to reporters, there's a lot we don't know about the investigation. And if the president isn't being investigated, that doesn't mean he won't be roped into the investigation itself, Wood said.

"In terms of whether the president ultimately will have to testify, my guess would be that he will end up testifying in some form. Doesn't mean that he's being investigated himself, but I would think at the very least he's probably going to end up being a witness to something that would be of interest regarding the campaign."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.