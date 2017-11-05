Police Say Tulsa Man Breaks Into Truck, Fires Shots - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Police Say Tulsa Man Breaks Into Truck, Fires Shots

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail after police say he broke into a man's truck and then shot at the man after he was discovered.

Police said Andre Tatum fired eight shots after the victim yelled at him at the Canyon Creek Apartments near 51st and Lewis.

Tatum was arrested on several complaints including a felony warrant out of Muskogee County.

The victim was not hit.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
