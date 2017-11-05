Tulsa Tour Showcases Downtown Living - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Tour Showcases Downtown Living

TULSA, Oklahoma -

The options for living in downtown Tulsa are growing.

Hundreds of people got a chance to take a look at some of the newest additions to the downtown housing market Sunday, for the fifth annual "Dwell in the IDL". 

Some are newly-renovated and available to live in for the very first time. 

It's probably not the first building that catches your eye when you look at downtown Tulsa, but once you’re inside the Aloft hotel on the 11th floor, you see all it has to offer.

The apartment used to be the mayor's office years ago, now it's ready for someone new. 

With windows all the way around, it has Tulsa resident Scott Morris's attention. 

"So far we've been to about 4 or 5 and this is definitely the coolest space we've seen," said Morris. 

There are 13 stops on the tour, so there's a lot to look at.

One of the more popular stops on the tour is the historic Philtower, a key part of Tulsa's skyline. 

"This one's really elegant," said Tulsa resident Judy Jarvis. 

Judy Jarvis isn't looking to move, just taking in the views from one of the terraces.

"It's got little unexpected little twists and turns and some angled walls," said Jarvis, "to have the terrazzo throughout the apartment is really wonderful."

Another historic building is the Jacobs Lofts. 

It's 99 years old, but the renovations are brand new this year.

"There's some really cool two-story units in there that have great views of downtown. Some lovely skyline views going on," said Amanda DeCort with the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture. 

WARN Interactive

