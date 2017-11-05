North Tulsa Holiday Bazaar Offers Unique, Homemade Gifts

The holiday season is fast approaching and some Tulsans already have a head start on shopping.

The Rudisill Regional Library hosted a "Taste of North Tulsa" holiday bazaar and open house.

Shoppers browsed unique, homemade items from a large group of vendors.

Organizers said they want people to keep all parts of Tulsa in mind as they do their holiday shopping.

"We love having people here and we want people to remember the north side has a lot of business as well," said Friends of Rudisill Regional Library President Leslie Wade.

The event also gave guests a chance to tour the Rudisill Library and see some of its new features like the new business center and updated children's area.