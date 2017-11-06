Tulsa's Winterfest Leads To Downtown Street Closure

A warning for drivers in the downtown Tulsa. Third Street is closed next to the BOK Center as the city gets ready to start setting up for Winterfest.

Road closure signs are already up at 3rd and Denver as crews begin the set-up process for the 10th annual Winterfest.

All lanes of 3rd Street will be closed between Denver and Frisco until the event is over on January 7th.

That'll impact traffic for people coming to the BOK Center and the U.S. Post Office across the street.

Winterfest doesn't begin until November 24th, but it takes crews a while to get everything set up.

That includes concession booths, a giant Christmas tree and a huge ice skating rink. In fact, Winterfest's ice rink is 9,000 square feet, making it bigger than the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City.

If you are coming downtown, you're encouraged to allow for just a little extra time to get around because of the 3rd Street closure.