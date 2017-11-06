Chilly Weather Returns To Oklahoma

After some very warm midday to Sunday afternoon temps, the cold front rolled across the region bringing a sharp halt to the warmer weather. Before the front arrives, we hit 80 in the Tulsa metro with McAlester hitting a new daily record high of 90. We’re back to the cool side of things for most of the week with a chance for some rain Wednesday morning to midday. Another system may approach our area for the 2nd half of the weekend into early next week, but the confidence and timing remain uncertain. Highs today will be in the mid or upper 50s with northeast winds around 10 to 15 mph. There is a chance for a few showers with a rumble of thunder across far eastern or northeastern Oklahoma around midday or so. Tuesday a few small showers may sneak into the area but the main system for the week arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. The latest trend in the data keeps the bulk of this system to our south, but we’re sticking with a decent pop for this forecast update.

The upper air flow is basically from the west to east. A weak disturbance is noted this morning near the state moving east. The last few runs of the data indicate the possibility of some activity developing along the nose of this lift across eastern and northeastern Oklahoma during the next few hours. But a sharp short wave will drop out of the Rockies and scoot across the central plains Tuesday into Wednesday while a stalled boundary to the south of the state will keep cool and stable air across southern and northeastern Oklahoma. The result will be a decent chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning to midday. Most guidance suggests the absolute best chance will remain along and south of the I-40 region, but the metro may be brushed by some rain during the period. Our chance will remain near 50% for Tulsa with higher likelihoods south and lower chances north. The combination of clouds and rain will keep the temps quite chilly Tuesday with lows in the lower 40s and highs only in the upper 40s along with northeast winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning there may be some leftovers across far southern Oklahoma but this would be quickly exiting the area. Temps Thursday morning will start in the lower 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s and north winds remain for the morning hours before south winds return at midday to afternoon.

Friday morning lows will be near 40 with highs nearing 60 with south winds. The weekend will feature lows in the 40s and highs near 60. Another system will drop down into the southern plains bringing storm chances back to the state sometime either Saturday or Sunday early morning to midday. The timing of this weekend system is still up for grabs.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.