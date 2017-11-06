First-Degree Murder Child Abuse Trial Set For Sapulpa Man - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

First-Degree Murder Child Abuse Trial Set For Sapulpa Man

Posted: Updated:
Creek County jail photo of Christopher Whinery. Creek County jail photo of Christopher Whinery.
Photo of Jason White. Photo of Jason White.
Creek County jail photo of Rebekah White. Creek County jail photo of Rebekah White.
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s three-year-old son in 2015 is scheduled to start Monday.

Records show 32-year-old Christopher Whinery’s trial will be held in a Creek County courtroom in Sapulpa.  Those records show he waived his right to a jury trial, so his case will be heard in front of a judge.

We also know that his girlfriend, and the boy's mother, 30-year-old Rebekah White, is charged with first-degree murder child abuse.

The same charge as Whinery.  Records show her trial is set for February 2018. 

Sapulpa Police say in January 2015, Whinery called 911 saying the boy, Jason White was jumping on the bed, fell and hit his head.

Staff at the hospital told police the stories from Whinery and Jason’s mother didn't add up, and a police report states the boy died from blunt force trauma to the head and from being shaken.

