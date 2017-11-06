Jenks Police Searching For Vehicle Used In Burglary

Jenks Police hope the public can help them identify the owner/driver of a vehicle used in a burglary.

According to police, it happened November 1, 2017, between 4:00 and 4:19 p.m.

They said a large safe with about 10 firearms was taken from the home.

Police are looking for a 1999-2004 maroon Ford F-150 flare side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.