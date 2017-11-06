TPD: Driver In Collision That Killed Toddler Not Expected To Fac - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

TPD: Driver In Collision That Killed Toddler Not Expected To Face Charges

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police said they don't expect charges to be filed against the driver of a truck who hit a family that was crossing a street Saturday, killing the toddler in the collision. 

The toddler, identified as 2-year-old Pierre Stewart, died at the hospital. 

Police said a woman and her two children were crossing 71st Street near Darlington at about 9:30 p.m. when they were hit.

The other child, a seven-year-old, wasn't seriously hurt, police said. The mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The family was crossing the street illegally, outside of a crosswalk, police said, and they were wearing dark clothing on a darkened road. 

11/4/2017 Related Story: 2-Year-Old Dies After Truck Hits Family Crossing Tulsa Street

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.