TPD: Driver In Collision That Killed Toddler Not Expected To Face Charges

Tulsa police said they don't expect charges to be filed against the driver of a truck who hit a family that was crossing a street Saturday, killing the toddler in the collision.

The toddler, identified as 2-year-old Pierre Stewart, died at the hospital.

Police said a woman and her two children were crossing 71st Street near Darlington at about 9:30 p.m. when they were hit.

The other child, a seven-year-old, wasn't seriously hurt, police said. The mother was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The family was crossing the street illegally, outside of a crosswalk, police said, and they were wearing dark clothing on a darkened road.

