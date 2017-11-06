Bixby Woman Pleads Guilty To Letting Minors Drink Alcohol At Party

A Bixby woman pleaded guilty to five counts of allowing a person under 21 to consume alcohol. Angie Weaver received a deferred sentence on Monday, November 6, 2017.

Court records state Weaver allowed girls ages 12 and 13 who were attending her daughter's birthday party to drink vodka and beer. She also reportedly told the girls to tell their parents they cooked and watched movies if they were asked what happened at the party.

Weaver's husband is a principal at Kiefer Public Schools.

7/18/2017 Related Story: Kiefer Elementary Principal's Wife Arrested For Serving Alcohol At Daughter's Party