Tulsa Police Look For 'Short Change Artists'

Tulsa police need your help identifying two people who they say are short change artists who manipulated cashiers and got away with more than $650 in cash.

Police said for two days the men manipulated cashiers and walked away with the cash.

If you can identify the men, contact Detective Matt Rose at mrose@cityoftulsa.org or call his office at 918-596-1220.

You can always remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.