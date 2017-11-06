Inola Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

A Rogers County man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography after a woman came forward to tell investigators she found suspicious items on his cell phone.

Deputies say the woman searched through David Lutz's phone and found evidence he had visited several websites investigators say include child pornography. An affidavit states she also found pornographic video on the phone featuring minors.

Lutz, 44, is a registered sex offender and has an extensive criminal history including convictions for rape, lewd proposals and/or acts to a child and sexual battery of a person over 16 - all in Delaware County.

Court records state because of his convictions, Lutz is a level three or "aggravated and habitual sex offender required to register for the rest of his life.

Lutz was arrested November 2, 2017. He bonded out Monday, November 6.