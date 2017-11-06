Inola Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Inola Man Charged With Possession Of Child Porn

Posted: Updated:
David Lutz photo from Rogers County Jail. David Lutz photo from Rogers County Jail.
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County man is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography after a woman came forward to tell investigators she found suspicious items on his cell phone. 

Deputies say the woman searched through David Lutz's phone and found evidence he had visited several websites investigators say include child pornography. An affidavit states she also found pornographic video on the phone featuring minors.

Lutz, 44, is a registered sex offender and has an extensive criminal history including convictions for rape, lewd proposals and/or acts to a child and sexual battery of a person over 16 - all in Delaware County. 

Court records state because of his convictions, Lutz is a level three or "aggravated and habitual sex offender required to register for the rest of his life.

Lutz was arrested November 2, 2017. He bonded out Monday, November 6.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.