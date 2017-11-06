Man Who Broke Bones In Wife's Face Sentenced To Prison

A man is going to prison for 3 1/2 years for beating his wife while she was unconscious so badly it broke bones in her face.

Investigators said the woman's husband Kelly Majors broke her four jaw in four places and her eye socket.

Prosecutors said the victim later decided she didn't want her husband prosecuted.

She asked the judge for a lenient sentence for her husband, instead of the 10-year sentence requested by the district attorney.