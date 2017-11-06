Coweta Police Seek Suspect In Handgun Theft - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Coweta Police Seek Suspect In Handgun Theft

COWETA, Oklahoma -

The Coweta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in an October theft of a handgun from a Coweta pawn shop.

Police said a Ruger SR40 40 caliber handgun was stolen from Red Tail Gun and Pawn in Coweta Oct. 27 at 12:27 p.m. 

Surveillance footage shows three people entering the pawn store. One of the people is described as a 35-40-year-old black male approximately 6 ft. tall and weighing 210 lbs.

Police said the video shows that man later concealing a handgun in his clothing and then leaving the premises with it. 

His companions are described as a white male wearing a Raiders jacket and an older black female. The three entered the store parking lot in a late model four-door black Ford sedan. 

The theft was discovered by the business after a routine month-end firearms inventory check. 

The owner and staff then went through the security footage and found the incident caught on camera.

Coweta Police are asking that anyone with any information about this incident, call 918-486-2121 and speak with Detective Mathews. Callers can remain anonymous. 

