Mayfield Has Request For OU Fans Ahead Of TCU Matchup

NORMAN - The best offense in the country against one of the best defenses in the country, that's what we'll see Saturday when OU hosts TCU.

The Sooners lead the country in total offense, and the Horned Frogs have held opponents to fewer than ten points five times this season.

With such an evenly matched game, the Sooners will be looking for every advantage they can get, including the crowd.

Baker Mayfield closed his news conference Monday with a request.

"I got one last thing,” he said. “Being it one of the last home games we have and it's important for our college football playoff run, I'm gonna call out our fans. It's going to be important for us. It's a 7 o'clock game, a night game. I don't want to hear any talk about the 2008 Texas Tech game; this needs to be the new talk for the future. This crowd needs to be going. We give it our all, week in and week out; I expect the fans to be the same for me this Saturday."

Head coach Lincoln Riley said, "The fans are going to be important. Fans can have just a big impact on the game. I realize we have to do something to get them excited too, but hopefully, this time has done that over the last several weeks."

The Sooners secondary will be a little thin Saturday; Kahlil Haughton has already been ruled out, Will Johnson will miss the first half of the game because of that targeting call at Bedlam and Jordan Thomas is questionable.