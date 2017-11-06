Dreary November Weather Holds Stubborn

As if losing an hour of evening daylight wasn’t enough, now the sun has gone entirely missing from our sky thanks to stubborn low cloud cover. November is known for its dreary weather and that trend likely continues the next few days. That 90° record high in McAlester yesterday now feels like a distant memory.

A cold front swept through eastern Oklahoma on Sunday, which has now stalled out just to our south. It has essentially allowed low-level moisture to collect on its colder side just above the surface, keeping those clouds in place. Reinforcement of that cooler air arrives the next few days, resulting in a stronger north wind, making it feel like the 30s for much of the day Tuesday. By Wednesday, an upper-level system will send a batch of showers over the state, centered mainly south of Tulsa. You better believe that will be a chilly, raw day for much of Green Country. You’ll see that set-up below.

However, that’s not the end of the story. We aren’t solidly in sweater season just yet. Sunshine finally breaks out by Thursday, allowing temperatures to rebound closer to our average highs in the lower 60s. Another cold front on Veteran’s Day may stall the warming process a bit with some showers involved. By early next week, however, we might see readings climbing back toward the 70s for highs. It will be tougher by mid-November to see those readings stick around very long, but intermittent periods of warmth through at least the 20th seem likely as the Outlook below indicates.

For those looking forward to some wintry weather, your wait will continue. Even with temperatures within 10° of the freezing mark with light rain on Wednesday, it’s unlikely we’ll see anything more than a few sleet pellets mixing in with it. It’s too early to know how Thanksgiving shapes up for us. However, the general trend for November is for a lot of ups and downs. Those downs get deeper and those ups get less oomph as we lose more and more solar heating in our descent towards the winter solstice.

Enjoy this taste of cool fall weather!