Cherokee County Woman Charged In Husband's Death

A Cherokee County woman is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband.

Prosecutors allege Keia Beaver shot and killed Jeremy Fagley in their driveway last month.

Investigators said it started as a domestic dispute near Peggs.

Beaver reportedly told investigators she didn't mean to shoot him and was acting in self defense.

10/17/2017 Related Story: Woman Arrested After Fatal Cherokee County Shooting

Deputies said Beaver drove her husband to the hospital and told authorities that he pulled a gun on her during an argument.

Their two kids — ages 1 and 4 — were inside the home asleep at the time of the incident, investigators said.