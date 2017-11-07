Windy And Cold Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Windy And Cold Across Eastern Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Hard to imagine we had temps in the 80s to 90 Sunday.   Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 40s and 50s.   There may be a few showers or some mist across far eastern Oklahoma today but the best chance will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning as a short-wave dives from the northwest to southeast across the state.   Some wintry mix is possible across northwest Oklahoma but rain will be the precip type for southern and eastern Oklahoma with this system if we experience any at all. The current trajectory in the data supports the higher chances remaining slightly south of the metro.   But we’ll need to keep a chance for Tulsa, around 30%, just in case we’re about a county too far south.   Locations along and south of the I-40 corridor region will have the better chances of light rain.   This system will quickly leave the area early Wednesday, but mostly cloudy and cool conditions will remain with north winds.   The return flow sets up Thursday midday as our next system nears the area for the weekend. 

Highs today could easily stay around 44 all day due to the stout north winds around 15 to 25 mph and overcast conditions.   I’ll give us a little wiggle room with a slightly higher temp but we’re in store for a rather chilly day.   A few pockets of mist or a few spotty showers will be possible but nothing of importance.   Wednesday morning temps may be in the 30s near the metro and the lower 40s across southern Oklahoma.  Daytime highs tomorrow may rebound into the lower 50s with north winds and a few sun breaks later in the day.  

Temps Thursday morning will start in the lower 30s with highs in the mid-50s to near 60 and north winds remain for the morning hours before south winds return late Thursday night.  

Friday morning lows will be near 40 with highs nearing 65 with south winds at 15 to 25 mph.   The weekend will feature lows in the 40s and highs near 60.   Another system will drop down into the southern plains bringing very low rain chances back to the state sometime Saturday night or pre-dawn Sunday.   A ridge of high pressure should form behind the departing front bringing pleasant weather to the state Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

