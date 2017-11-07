Windy And Cold Across Eastern Oklahoma

Hard to imagine we had temps in the 80s to 90 Sunday. Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 40s and 50s. There may be a few showers or some mist across far eastern Oklahoma today but the best chance will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning as a short-wave dives from the northwest to southeast across the stateMore >>
Hard to imagine we had temps in the 80s to 90 Sunday. Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 40s and 50s. There may be a few showers or some mist across far eastern Oklahoma today but the best chance will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning as a short-wave dives from the northwest to southeast across the stateMore >>
After some very warm midday to Sunday afternoon temps, the cold front rolled across the region bringing a sharp halt to the warmer weather. Before the front arrives, we hit 80 in the Tulsa metro with McAlester hitting a new daily record high of 90.More >>
After some very warm midday to Sunday afternoon temps, the cold front rolled across the region bringing a sharp halt to the warmer weather. Before the front arrives, we hit 80 in the Tulsa metro with McAlester hitting a new daily record high of 90.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!