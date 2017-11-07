Six Injured, 2 Critical Following Tulsa Crash

Police say two people are in the hospital in critical condition following a crash that shut down a midtown Tulsa intersection early Tuesday.

Officers tell News On 6, a westbound mini van pulled onto Peoria from 8th Street into the path of a Chevy Cruze headed north at around 12:20 a.m.

They say the driver of a car struck the van, causing it to spin out of control, ending up in the grass on Peoria.

Police say four people in the van were injured, two of them critically. The other two are also in the hospital, but there's no word on their conditions.

There were also two people in the car with one of them taken to the hospital.

Police say it appears the van driver failed to yield and the car's driver was speeding at the time of the crash.

It is not clear when the intersection will be reopened to traffic.