RSU Research Station Dedicated - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

RSU Research Station Dedicated

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Rogers State University has a new way to conserve Oklahoma woodlands and endangered species.

With help from the Conservation Fund and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the school dedicated more than 250 acres Monday near Highway 88 and County Road 520 Road for a research station.

The facility near Claremore will allow research opportunities on how to preserve and protect as well as continue work which is already underway.

"We've already started researching bat species, most of our vertebrate species, plant surveys, baseline indexes for all of our reptiles, birds, mammals and especially plants," said RSU's Dr. Keith Martin.

Along with the research, the land will provide a habitat for the endangered American Burying Beetle.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Windy, Wet And Cold Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Windy, Wet And Cold Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Hard to imagine we had temps in the 80s to 90 Sunday.   Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 40s and 50s.   There may be a few showers or some mist across far eastern Oklahoma today but the best chance will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning as a short-wave dives from the northwest to southeast across the state

    More >>

    Hard to imagine we had temps in the 80s to 90 Sunday.   Highs today and tomorrow will stay in the 40s and 50s.   There may be a few showers or some mist across far eastern Oklahoma today but the best chance will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning as a short-wave dives from the northwest to southeast across the state

    More >>

  • Two Critical After Crash At Tulsa Intersection

    Two Critical After Crash At Tulsa Intersection

    Police say two people are in the hospital in critical condition following a crash that shut down a midtown Tulsa intersection early Tuesday.

    More >>

    Police say two people are in the hospital in critical condition following a crash that shut down a midtown Tulsa intersection early Tuesday.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.