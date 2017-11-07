RSU Research Station Dedicated

Rogers State University has a new way to conserve Oklahoma woodlands and endangered species.

With help from the Conservation Fund and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the school dedicated more than 250 acres Monday near Highway 88 and County Road 520 Road for a research station.

The facility near Claremore will allow research opportunities on how to preserve and protect as well as continue work which is already underway.

"We've already started researching bat species, most of our vertebrate species, plant surveys, baseline indexes for all of our reptiles, birds, mammals and especially plants," said RSU's Dr. Keith Martin.

Along with the research, the land will provide a habitat for the endangered American Burying Beetle.