Shooter Asks For 'Leroy' Then Opens Fire On Tulsa Home

Police say someone fired multiple shots at an east Tulsa house early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of South 132nd East Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. A victim told officers someone knocked on her front door and asked for "Leroy."

The woman said she yelled from a bedroom that no one was there by that name, and the person at the door opened fire then took off. Police say they found eight bullet holes in the door and eight shell casings on the sidewalk.

Authorities tell News On 6 five people were inside the house when the shooting happened. No one was injured.

Police are working to identify the shooter. If you can help, call Tulsa Police are 918-596-COPS.