Shooter Asks For 'Leroy' Then Opens Fire On Tulsa Home

News: Crime

Shooter Asks For 'Leroy' Then Opens Fire On Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say someone fired multiple shots at an east Tulsa house early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of South 132nd East Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.  A victim told officers someone knocked on her front door and asked for "Leroy."

The woman said she yelled from a bedroom that no one was there by that name, and the person at the door opened fire then took off. Police say they found eight bullet holes in the door and eight shell casings on the sidewalk.

Authorities tell News On 6 five people were inside the house when the shooting happened.  No one was injured.

Police are working to identify the shooter.  If you can help, call Tulsa Police are 918-596-COPS.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
