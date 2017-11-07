Shooter Asks For 'Leroy' Then Opens Fire On Tulsa Home

Police say a man found stabbed multiple times inside his residence early Tuesday is believed to be the victim of an armed robbery.More >>
Police say a man found stabbed multiple times inside his residence early Tuesday is believed to be the victim of an armed robbery.More >>
Police say someone fired multiple shots at an east Tulsa house early Tuesday after yelling for "Leroy" outside the front door.More >>
Police say someone fired multiple shots at an east Tulsa house early Tuesday after yelling for "Leroy" outside the front door.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on