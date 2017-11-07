Lockdown Lifted After Shots Fired Near TCU Campus

TCU issued an "all clear" after locking down the campus Tuesday morning following a shooting near the campus.

TCU Alert - All clear. Resume normal activities. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

TCU issued the ‘all clear’ just after 8:00 am, however many morning classes were canceled.

Police say one person was hurt after a report of gunfire at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with TCU tweeted an alert: “Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately.”

TCU Alert - Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately. More updates to follow as available. — TCU (@TCU) November 7, 2017

According to Fort Worth Police, two employees of the Roadrunner Shuttle service that TCU uses got into an argument leading one employee to fire a shot at the other employee.

The incident happened near the corner of West Cantey Street and Highview Terrace, at the north end of TCU’s Amon Carter football stadium