Lockdown Lifted After Shots Fired Near TCU Campus

FORT WORTH, Texas -

TCU issued an "all clear" after locking down the campus Tuesday morning following a shooting near the campus.

TCU issued the ‘all clear’ just after 8:00 am, however many morning classes were canceled.

Police say one person was hurt after a report of gunfire at about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials with TCU tweeted an alert: “Armed person on campus. Seek safe shelter immediately.”

According to Fort Worth Police, two employees of the Roadrunner Shuttle service that TCU uses got into an argument leading one employee to fire a shot at the other employee.

The incident happened near the corner of West Cantey Street and Highview Terrace, at the north end of TCU’s Amon Carter football stadium

