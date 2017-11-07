Bristow, Kiefer Residents Lose Power

Several Green Country towns serviced by Oklahoma Gas & Electric are having power outages Tuesday, November 7.

OG&E shows 1,558 customers without power in Bristow and says it's assessing the situation.

Bristow Police posted on Facebook that they are also without power. If residents need to contact them, they should call 918-939-9925.

The OG&E website also lists 1,143 customers without power in the Sapulpa/Kiefer area. There's no indication as yet as to what is causing the outages.