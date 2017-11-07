Tulsa Police Trying To Identify Persons Of Interest In Business Theft

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them identify two people possibly connected to a business theft.

According to police, a man and woman were caught on surveillance cameras stealing various items from a business in the 8000 block of East 44th Street on October 22, 2017.

Police said two people used a pickup truck to ram the overhead door and cut fences to enter the business.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray Chevrolet extended cab pickup.

Anyone who recognizes the persons of interest or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.