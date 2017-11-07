Murder Charges Filed For Tulsa Man Accused In 2016 Death

William Cooper is accused of killing BroBegger Willis in January 2016.

Murder charges have been filed in the death of a man Tulsa Police say was beaten at a convenience store.

Cooper "hit the victim multiple times causing severe head injuries," according to Sgt. Dave Walker at the time. Police said Willis was talking to a woman Cooper used to date when Willis was attacked.

Willis had massive head injuries and underwent surgery at a Tulsa hospital. He later died from his injuries.