Murder Charges Dropped For Woman In Tulsa Man’s Death

Two other suspects, Gerald Lowe Jr. and Michaela Riddle, still face murder charges for Palmer's death.

Prosecutors had charged Jeannetta Thomas in the murder of Courtney Palmer, but those have been dropped.

Prosecutors had charged Jeannetta Thomas in the murder of Courtney Palmer, but those have been dropped.

Tulsa detectives believe Palmer, a witness in another murder case, was killed and fed to hogs in December 2016.

