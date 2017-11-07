Trav's Coats For Kids 2017 Season Begins

Yale Cleaners and Catholic Charities have kicked off Trav’s Coats For Kids for the 2017 season.

By donating any size new or gently used coats you will directly help an Oklahoman in need during the cold winter months.

If you would like to drop off a coat you can do so at the following locations:

Bishop Kelley

November 21, 2017

10:30 a.m.

3905 S. Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

Tulsa Tech - Riverside Campus

Through November 17, 2017

801 E. 91st Street, Tulsa

Beggs Middle School

Through December 19, 2017

1200 Campus Drive, Beggs

If you would like to hold a coat drive, visit this page.