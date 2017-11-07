5 Arrested After Owasso Police Chase

Police say five people are now in jail after being accused of stealing items and leading law enforcement on a chase that ended with police drawing their guns.

It was a tense ending to a short police chase Monday after Police arrested five people on several complaints including grand larceny.

Police say it started after they got a call from Hibbett Sports employees who noticed a group of people took clothing and ran out of the store.

"The officer attempted to make a traffic stop and it looked like the car was initially gonna pull over,” said

Owasso Police Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff. “It kind of merged to the side of the road but then it accelerated rapidly.”

That soon turned into a short pursuit, reaching speeds approaching 100 miles per hour.

Police say during the chase, the vehicle even tried to ram into a police cruiser. Police used stop sticks to end the chase.

"Contains barbs that are hollow so those barbs impact the tires,” said Woodruff. “They become stuck in the tires and basically lets the air out slowly.”

Police found about $2,700 worth of items from both Hibbett Sports and The Children’s Place, which police say was the group’s first hit.

Joshua Allen was working at Hibbitt Sports Monday.

"They started grabbing stuff, piling it,’ said Allen. “We tried to get as much merchandise back as we could before but they ended up getting away.”

He says they've had multiple thefts in the last few days, but he’s thankful police caught their suspects.

"It's a little scary at first,” he said. “It’s kinda nerve racking.”

"Lot of money, especially for smaller stores like us,” he added.

Allen says the silver lining in all of this is they got back everything that was taken.

News On 6 reached out to the Children's Place, they declined to go on camera.