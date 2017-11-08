Two Teens Arrested In Tulsa Pursuit, Crash

Tulsa police arrested two teenagers after a chase ended in a field at Mohawk Boulevard and North Columbia Avenue.

Police told News On 6 they followed the driver for a little over a mile starting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 7. The car crashed in a field near 36th Street North and North Lewis, and several people got out and ran.

Officers set up a perimeter and took two males, ages 17 and 15, into custody. They said the car was stolen in a recent robbery.

No one was injured in the incident. The stolen car was significantly damaged.