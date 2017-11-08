Blake Shelton Opens 'Ole Red' In Tishomingo

Blake Shelton may be one of the biggest names in country music, but he still calls Oklahoma home. He's bringing tourism to Tishomingo where he just opened a new bar and restaurant called Ole Red.

Shelton said the rural Oklahoma location was a must. He and his rockstar girlfriend Gwen Stefani have become regulars in the small town.

"I don't know how to not be in Oklahoma. You know, I don't know how to - to not go huntin' and fishin' every year. It's just how I've - how God built me," he said.

Shelton hopes his new venture will keep folks coming into the southern Oklahoma town, giving the economy a needed boost.