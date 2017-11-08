Video Captures Car Break-In At Tulsa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Video Captures Car Break-In At Tulsa Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A south Tulsa man says he's frustrated after video shows someone breaking into his car for the second time in just over a year. It happened at a home near 101st and Delaware.

Despite installing security cameras and having car alarms, B.J. Dilibero says a determined man got into his SUV by breaking the window and crawling in through it Tuesday morning, November 7.

Tulsa police say that is why the alarm didn't go off. In the video Dilibero provided to us, you can see a man walk up to his wife's SUV, check it with a flashlight and then go to B.J.'s vehicle which is at the end of the driveway. You can see the light of the flashlight as the burglar searches around inside.

B.J. says the suspect only got away with a folder with some work papers. B.J. called the police, and police tell me they'll be assigning it to investigators this week.

I checked Tulsa Police Department crime statistics, and they show another report was filed the same morning at a home nearby for someone stealing things from a vehicle.

Last Friday, there was a home break-in report filed.

Police remind the public as cold weather starts, don't leave your keys in the vehicle as you warm up your ride. Thieves make off with vehicles every winter when residents start their cars up before leaving for work.

