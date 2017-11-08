Tulsa Police: Man Shoots At Officers To 'Send A Message' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Police: Man Shoots At Officers To 'Send A Message'

Posted: Updated:
Darius Padillow mug shot from Tulsa Jail. Darius Padillow mug shot from Tulsa Jail.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man is in jail accused of shooting multiple times at Tulsa police officers. Police say Darius Padillow told officers he fired 10 shots at police to "send a message."

Police say Padillow shot at officers on Sunday after they told him to leave a gas station he'd been banned from near 61st and Peoria.
The arrest report says Padillow walked away.

As the officers went to get back in their cars - they say they heard several shots ring out and saw a man running away. Police say a witness identified Padillow as the shooter.

When police put Padillow in handcuffs Tuesday night, November 7, they say he resisted and spit at an officer. A witness identified Padillow as the man who shot at police, the report states.

When officers served a search warrant at Padillow's house, they say they found a loaded 9 mm pistol.

Officers say Padillow is a convicted felon, so he had the gun illegally. 

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.