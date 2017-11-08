Tulsa Police: Man Shoots At Officers To 'Send A Message'

A man is in jail accused of shooting multiple times at Tulsa police officers. Police say Darius Padillow told officers he fired 10 shots at police to "send a message."

Police say Padillow shot at officers on Sunday after they told him to leave a gas station he'd been banned from near 61st and Peoria.

The arrest report says Padillow walked away.

As the officers went to get back in their cars - they say they heard several shots ring out and saw a man running away. Police say a witness identified Padillow as the shooter.

When police put Padillow in handcuffs Tuesday night, November 7, they say he resisted and spit at an officer. A witness identified Padillow as the man who shot at police, the report states.

When officers served a search warrant at Padillow's house, they say they found a loaded 9 mm pistol.

Officers say Padillow is a convicted felon, so he had the gun illegally.