American Airlines Flight From Tulsa Makes Emergency Landing At DFW

News

American Airlines Flight From Tulsa Makes Emergency Landing At DFW

Posted: Updated:
Photo of firefighters in the cabin, courtesy Phil Lakin. Photo of firefighters in the cabin, courtesy Phil Lakin.
DALLAS, Texas -

An American Airlines flight that took off in Tulsa made an emergency landing in Dallas Wednesday morning.

The flight crew of Flight 1060, a twin engine Boeing 737, reported smoke in the cabin, after taking off in Tulsa at about 6:40 a.m. The flight landed safely at DFW, its scheduled destination, at about 7:55 a.m.

American Airlines released a statement saying:

"American Airlines Flight 1060 from Tulsa to Dallas Fort-Worth experienced a mechanical issue - an odor in the cockpit. The aircraft, a Boeing 737, with 158 passengers and a crew of 6, landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident. Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft." - Linda Brock. 

Tulsa city councilor Phil Lakin, whose family member was on board, sent a photo to News On 6 showing firefighters on the plane after it landed. 

No injuries were reported. 

