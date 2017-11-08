American Airlines Flight From Tulsa Makes Emergency Landing At DFW

An American Airlines flight that took off in Tulsa made an emergency landing in Dallas Wednesday morning.

The flight crew of Flight 1060, a twin engine Boeing 737, reported smoke in the cabin, after taking off in Tulsa at about 6:40 a.m. The flight landed safely at DFW, its scheduled destination, at about 7:55 a.m.

American Airlines released a statement saying:

"American Airlines Flight 1060 from Tulsa to Dallas Fort-Worth experienced a mechanical issue - an odor in the cockpit. The aircraft, a Boeing 737, with 158 passengers and a crew of 6, landed safely and taxied to the gate without incident. Our maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft." - Linda Brock.

Tulsa city councilor Phil Lakin, whose family member was on board, sent a photo to News On 6 showing firefighters on the plane after it landed.

No injuries were reported.