BA Restaurant Donating Sales To Help Murdered Teacher’s Family - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

BA Restaurant Donating Sales To Help Murdered Teacher’s Family

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow restaurant is raising money to help the family of a murdered teacher.

The Rib Crib in Broken Arrow at 121 West Kenosha Street said 50 percent of sales for November 8th, 2017, will go to the family of Shane Anderson.

Anderson taught at Oneta Ridge Middle School in Broken Arrow. Police say he was shot and killed in front of his family by Deonte Green.

Several fundraisers have been created to help the Anderson family, including a garage sale organized by a group of Anderson’s students.

10/20/2017 Related Story: Community Plans Garage Sale To Raise Money For Family Of Murdered Broken Arrow Teacher

If you can’t make it to the restaurant but would like to help, a Go Fund Me page has also been set up.

