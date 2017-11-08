Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

Ingredients:

  • 2 1/2 pounds Ground Beef
  • 1 1/2 oz.  Diced Red Onions
  • 1 oz.  Diced Red Peppers
  • 4 oz. Ketchup
  • 1 oz. Milk
  • 1 tsp. Kosher Salt
  • 1/2 tsp. Black Pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. Garlic Powder
  • 1/2 tsp. Tabasco Sauce
  • 2 oz. Liquid Eggs or 2 whole eggs
  • 1/4 Cup Bread Crumbs 
  • 1 Tbsp. Fresh Julienne Basil
  •  1 pound Sliced Bacon

 
Directions:

  1. Combine all the ingredients in a stainless steel bowl and combine until well incorporated. 
  2. Form mixture into a loaf or press into a loaf.  On a sheet pan, lay out your bacon slices. 
  3. Place the meatloaf log on the center of the bacon and wrap the bacon around it.
  4. Place in a 350-degree oven for 35- 40 minutes or until internal temperature of 140 degrees has been reached.
  5. Slice and drizzle roasted red pepper ketchup over the top of the meatloaf. Serve with your favorite starch and vegetable. 

