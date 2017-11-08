Police Investigating Tulsa Bank Robbery

Tulsa Police are investigating after a bank robbery.

Officers were called to the Arvest Bank in the 4300 block of South Garnett Road around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 08, 2017.

According to Sergeant Brandon Watkins, a man went into the bank with his hoodie up. When bank employees asked him to remove it, he told them he had a gun, demanded money and left.

Watkins said no one saw a weapon, but said the man put his hand to his waist and gestured he had a gun.

No one inside the bank was hurt.

Police said they are looking at surveillance video and will release images of the robber.