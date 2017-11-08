3 To Stand Trial For Death Of 2-Year-Old Tulsa Boy

From left to right: Johnny Jones, Dominick Smith, and Keyshanw Brown.

A judge said three people charged in the death of a 2-year-old Tulsa boy will go to trial separately.

The boy's mother, Keyshawn Brown, and Johnny Jones are charged with child neglect.

Dominick Smith is charged with child abuse murder and neglect.

Police said the boy had massive brain trauma, broken ribs and a skull fracture.