Veterans Day Discounts, Deals And Freebies

Restaurants, retailers and many other businesses are honoring veterans on Veterans Day with discounts, deals and even free items. Perhaps a free Bloomin' Onion and soft drink at Outback Steakhouse or free red, white and blue pancakes at IHOP? Plenty of businesses are honoring veterans and active duty military people on Veterans Day.

A quick way to see the latest deals is to download the Discount Soldier app in the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices. Click here for more information about Discount Soldier.

See below for a roundup of some of the deals on Nov. 11:

Applebee’s - Veterans and active duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu, on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral - Golden Corral Restaurants' Military Appreciation Night free dinner will be available on Nov. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard and Reserves are all welcome.

Texas Roadhouse - Texas Roadhouse locations nationwide will offer veterans a free lunch including entrée options on Nov. 11. Offer is good for active duty, retired or former U.S. military.

Red Robin - Nov. 11 Free Red’s Tavern Double burger and Bottomless Steak Fries for all Red Robin guests with a military ID or proof of service.

IHOP - On Nov. 11, participating IHOP Restaurants offer veterans and active duty military free Red, White and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Outback Steakhouse - Nov. 11 Outback Steakhouse is honoring America’s military veterans by offering a free Bloomin’ Onion and a non-alcoholic beverage. This offer is available to Military Personnel and veterans with ID. Also receive 15% off your purchase from Nov. 12-Dec 31, 2017.

TGI Fridays - Nov. 11 Veterans get a free complimentary lunch on Veterans Day.

Olive Garden - gives out free food to military members on Veterans Day.

Carrabba’s - On Nov. 11 will give free appetizer to Veterans.

Cracker Barrel - Nov. 11 free dessert for Veterans.

Cicis Pizza - Get a free pizza buffet with Military ID on Nov. 11.

Billy Sim’s Barbecue - Veterans and active military get a free pulled pork sandwich, one regular side, and a collector’s cup on Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Veterans and active duty military receive one small order of wings and a side of fries for free on Nov. 11.

Chipotle - AD military, Reserves, National Guard, Veterans and spouses get a buy one get one (BOGO) deal from 3 pm- close on Nov. 11.

Krispy Kreme - All Veterans get a free doughnut and small coffee on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

RibCrib - Veterans and AD military personnel receive a free meal on Nov. 11.

Starbucks - Veterans, reservist, AD service members and spouses get a free tall coffee on Nov. 11 at participating locations.

2017 Veterans Day Travel and Recreation Discounts:

Army Corp of Engineers Recreation Areas - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees for veterans, active and reserve component service members, and their families at the USACE-operated recreation areas nationwide on Nov. 11.

B&Bs for Vets - Complimentary rooms will be offered to veterans on either Nov. 10 or Nov. 11.

National Parks - On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, veterans will have access to over 100 National Parks that require entrance fees for free.

Red Roof Inn - Red Roof Inn is offering 15 percent off stays in the month of November to veterans, active duty military and their families.

Main Event - Active duty military and Veterans bowl for free from open to 3 pm on Nov. 11.

2017 Veterans Day Retailer Offerings:

Firestone Complete Auto Care - Between Nov. 11 through 13, veterans and active duty personnel receive an additional 10% off the lowest advertised price of any automotive service

Jo-Ann Fabrics - Current and former Military and eligible family members can get 10% off regular, sale-priced, and clearance items. Show ID at checkout to receive your discount, some exclusions do apply.

Home Depot - Home Depot offers a 10 percent discount to all veterans on Nov. 11. Home Depot offers the 10% discount year round to for active duty and retirees.

Lowe's - All veterans receive a 10 percent discount plus free shipping & handling for online orders 24/7/365.

Meineke - On Nov. 11, all veterans will receive a free Basic Oil Change at participating locations.

Rack Room Shoes - Military personnel and their dependents get a 10 percent discount off entire purchase on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11.

Sleep Number - Through Nov. 14, active and veteran military members will receive exclusive discounts on Sleep Number products. Save up to $700 on select Sleep Number mattress sets.

Bed Bath and Beyond - Veterans, AD, Reserves, Guard and spouses get 25 percent off their entire purchase Nov. 10-13.

Dollar General - AD Service Members, Veterans and their families get an 11 percent discount on qualifying purchases on Nov. 11.

Tractor Supply Co. - All active and former military and their dependents get a 15 percent military discount on in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Under Armour - AD, retirees and Veterans get 15 percent off on all orders through Nov. 12.

For a comprehensive list of all discounts and freebies, go to the following websites (each one’s different):

thebalance.com

Offers.com/VeteransDay

Military.com

Operation We Are Here

Veterans Day website

Deal Hack