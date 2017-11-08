Tulsa Salvage Yard Owner Helps Bust 3 In Possession Of Stolen Ve - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Salvage Yard Owner Helps Bust 3 In Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa salvage yard owner is responsible for helping police catch three people with a stolen vehicle, drugs and equipment to make fake IDs.

The man says working at a salvage yard, he sees stolen vehicles and it's an unfortunate part of his job.

But Wednesday, he was able to put a stop to one incident.

Midwest Auto Parts owner Mark Moosavi says people came into his salvage yard trying to sell a few vehicles with a bill of sale that looked a little fishy. 

"It wasn't notarized,” said Moosavi. “It looks like everything was hard written and everything".

The people left the vehicles in his lot, saying they'd be back. 

He ran the VIN numbers and discovered the vehicles were stolen. Minutes later, he called police and when they returned he kept the group busy until officers showed up.

"Within ten minutes Tulsa PD was here,” said Moosavi. 

Police arrested the three people and confirmed that one of the vehicles they brought in was stolen. Police believe the two other vehicles the group brought are possibly stolen as well.

"During our search of the stolen vehicle, we found a bunch of counterfeit credit card making material with a card reader and programmer with a bunch of cards and IDs,” said Tulsa Police Cpl. Darin Filak. 

Police say they also found drugs.

"It was a nice catch,” said Filak.“They probably had 75 to 100 different IDs with the credit card maker and a whole bunch of blank credit cards.”

Moosavi says although he was a little nervous during the encounter, he's just happy to have lent a helping hand.

"This was very extra special deal,” he said. “I'm glad Tulsa Police put a stop to it and those guys are in jail where they belong!

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.