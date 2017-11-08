Oologah Begins Quest For 4th Straight Title Appearance

It is playoff time in high school football around Green Country.

The Oologah Mustangs begin their quest for a fourth straight state title appearance in our Game of the Week against Fort Gibson.

You might think a team like Oologah, that's been to the three consecutive state championship games, might look at opening round playoff games as a mere formality. If so, you would be wrong.

"We know we have to play a perfect game every week to make it back to the championship game,” said wide receiver Cole Dunbar.

Head coach Brandon Craig said, "We're playing a really good football team with a lot of talent, and we know we're going to have to go out and play our best football. So, it's a sense of urgency."

This year's senior class does not know a postseason that doesn't end in the state title game. Though despite three appearances, they have yet to bring home a gold ball.

"We can definitely get caught up just looking towards that game, but we have to stay focused on the game at hand,” said Dunbar.

Craig said, "We're a field goal away from being 10-0, and that's something that we've all looked to and we just have to keep pushing."

Now those three straight state title losses do kind of hang over everything, but if you talk to the Mustangs, they really feel like this is the year. They feel like this is the team that they can snap that streak and start another one.

"We have about 18 seniors that start for us, and they've all gone through the three years of being in a state championship game,” said defensive tackle Thomas Wolters. “So, I believe that with our seniors and our experience and the younger kids stepping up will help us get there."