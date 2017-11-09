Shot Fired During Tulsa Armed Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Shot Fired During Tulsa Armed Robbery

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say a man fired either a pellet or BB gun during the robbery of a Tulsa Sonic manager who had just gotten off work early Thursday.

Officers say it happened at around 1 a.m. at the Sonic at 19th and Memorial Drive.

The victim told police she was getting into her car when the man came up, demanded money and fired the weapon, shattering her car's window.

After grabbing the money, the man ran east into an apartment complex, police say.  Officers searched the area with assistance from their helicopter but were unable to find the man.

Police say the victim was not injured in the robbery.

