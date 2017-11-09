Armed Gunman Robs Tulsa Drug Store

Police are looking for an armed man who rob a Tulsa drug store early Thursday.

Officers were called to the Walgreens in the 11300 block of East 31st Street at around 2:30 a.m.

A store employee says the man entered the store and demanded money from the register. As the man was leaving, police say he pointed a gun at some customers. He then got into a car and left headed east on 31st Street.

Police say no one was injured.