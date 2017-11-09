Armed Gunman Robs Tulsa Drug Store

One man is in the jail and another on the run after Tulsa Police say the pair stole a car and later led officers on a foot chase early Thursday.More >>
One man is in the jail and another on the run after Tulsa Police say the pair stole a car and later led officers on a foot chase early Thursday.More >>
Police say a man fired either a pellet or BB gun during the robbery of a Tulsa Sonic manager who had just gotten off work early Thursday.More >>
Police say a man fired either a pellet or BB gun during the robbery of a Tulsa Sonic manager who had just gotten off work early Thursday.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on