Stolen Tulsa Car Bust Leads To Fake Credit Cards Operation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Stolen Tulsa Car Bust Leads To Fake Credit Cards Operation

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Galyn Campbell Tulsa County jail photo of Galyn Campbell
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A stolen Tulsa car bust has led to the discovery of a fake credit card operation. 

A Tulsa Police arrest report states Galyn Campbell, 20, admitted to having stolen IDs, credit card and more as she and two brothers were trying to salvage at least one confirmed stolen car Wednesday.

11/8/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Salvage Yard Owner Helps Bust 3 In Possession Of Stolen Vehicle

Campbell and the two brothers, Luis Angel Raudales, 32 and Luis Ivan Raudales, 29, are all in the Tulsa County jail.  Both brothers are also being held for federal immigrant officials.

The owner of Midwest Auto Parts says several people came in trying to scrap cars he suspected were stolen.  So he says he stalled them until police got there.

When officers arrived, they found counterfeit credit card making material, IDs and credit and bank cards .

The arrest report shows police were able to connect some of the stolen items with specific victims.  

The owner of the shop says he's always on the lookout for this sort of situation.

"That's what we're trying to put a stop to it. And that's why we try to work with Tulsa Police to try and put a stop to it," said Mark Moosavi of Midwest Auto Parts.

Police are still investigating.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.