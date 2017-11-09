Collinsville Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collinsville Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

Posted: Updated:
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher" this month.

The 7th graders were practicing when Alan Crone and Rich Lenz showed up to surprise Rod Mackey.  He's been the band director for the Collinsville Schools for 19 years now and the kids love him.

You know, it's a proven fact that learning to play an instrument at a young age can improve the overall academic performance of a student.

"It requires multitasking at a big level, at a high level.  So like these guys are able to play dynamics and write notes you know all that, so I think that helps them down the road for testing," said Rod Mackey.

Rod got a $250 VISA gift card to use however he'd like.  Mullin Plumbing also provided a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

Nominate an "Impactful Teacher" here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.