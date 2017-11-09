Collinsville Educator Selected As News On 6 'Impactful Teacher'

News On 6 and Mullin Plumbing are recognizing another "Impactful Teacher" this month.

The 7th graders were practicing when Alan Crone and Rich Lenz showed up to surprise Rod Mackey. He's been the band director for the Collinsville Schools for 19 years now and the kids love him.

You know, it's a proven fact that learning to play an instrument at a young age can improve the overall academic performance of a student.

"It requires multitasking at a big level, at a high level. So like these guys are able to play dynamics and write notes you know all that, so I think that helps them down the road for testing," said Rod Mackey.

Rod got a $250 VISA gift card to use however he'd like. Mullin Plumbing also provided a one-year platinum air package valued around $500.

Nominate an "Impactful Teacher" here.