Bridge Project Near Keystone Dam To Impact Highway 412 Traffic

A major bridge project just north of the Keystone Dam is now underway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is replacing the Highway 412/64 bridge at the Highway 151 interchange.

Because of the project, one lane in each direction on Highway 412/64 will be shut down to east-west traffic.

They've also blocked off an on-ramp, because of a recent car crash which damaged a bridge wall.

ODOT says the project is costing $9.5-million to replace the bridges and redo the interchange.

The project is expected to be completed by this time next year.