Bridge Project Near Keystone Dam To Impact Highway 412 Traffic - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bridge Project Near Keystone Dam To Impact Highway 412 Traffic

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A major bridge project just north of the Keystone Dam is now underway.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is replacing the Highway 412/64 bridge at the Highway 151 interchange.  

Because of the project, one lane in each direction on Highway 412/64 will be shut down to east-west traffic.

They've also blocked off an on-ramp, because of a recent car crash which damaged a bridge wall.

ODOT says the project is costing $9.5-million to replace the bridges and redo the interchange.

The project is expected to be completed by this time next year.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.